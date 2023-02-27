Prosecutors: Perth Amboy urgent care doctor charged with criminal sexual contact

An urgent care doctor is facing charges after patients accused him of touching them inappropriately.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the doctor, 55-year-old Gurvindra Johal from Colonial, has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual contact.

Prosecutors say Johal was charged following an investigation involving women alleging that he touched them inappropriately while under his care at Amboy Urgent Care at 469 Cornell St., Perth Amboy. The doctor faces two counts of criminal sexual contact, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819 .