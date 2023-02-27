Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Major Winter Storm Headed To Region

A look at the latest projected snowfall totals. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Projected snowfall totals have increased for a major winter storm headed to the Northeast.

The complex system will bring the first widespread plowable snowfall of the season and cause hazardous travel conditions at times Monday night, Feb. 27 into Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, according to the National Weather Service.

A widespread 6 to 8 inches is now expected in interior portions of New York and Connecticut, where wet and heavy snow is expected. (Areas shown in yellow in the first image above from the National Weather Service.)

Up to 4 to 6 inches is now possible for parts of the north shore of Long Island, the National Weather Service says in the new predictions released Monday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the areas shown in pink in the second image above.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester.

Snow is expected to arrive shortly after nightfall Monday evening and continue at times until late Tuesday morning or noontime Tuesday.

Snowfall rates of 1 inch an hour are possible Monday evening through early Tuesday morning in portions of the region.

In New York City, where wet and slushy snow is expected to mix with rain by late evening, 1 to 3 inches of wet snow is possible.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.