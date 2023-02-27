Watch this rare video footage of Stevie Nicks singing and dancing at Mick Fleetwood's wedding in 1988

On April 24 1988, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood married Sara Recor at a star-studded ceremony in their Malibu home.

In attendance was a celebrity friends including Bob Dylan, Chubby Checker, George Harrison, ELO's Jeff Lyne, and Fleetwood's bandmates, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks.

In rare footage filmed by Grapevine Studios, Nicks - who controversially showed up to the soiree in a long white dress - can be spotted dancing, singing and shaking a pair of maracas on stage, while looking somewhat merry.

Throughout the night, the vocalist partook in a number of onstage singalongs, including a performance of Sam Cooke’s Bring It On Home To Me , alongside the late Ray Kennedy, Dave Mason, Robbie Patton, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Jeff Healey, and the LA Philharmonic players.

At the start of the video, Nicks parties and dances with American rock'n'roll singer Chubby Checker, who she accompanies for a rendition of his song The Twist.

Watch the wedding footage below:

Mick Fleetwood and second wife Sara divorced in 1995. Perhaps this was unsurprising, given the rocky start of the relationship. Fleetwood began seeing Nick's close friend Sara, after the break-up of his marriage to Jenny Boyd, which shocked Nicks given that she had been dating Fleetwood during the making of Fleetwood Mac's 1979 album Tusk .

"I had started to see Mick Fleetwood romantically," Nicks told The Independent in 2011. "I had a very dear friend whose name was Sara [Recor] who just went after Mick. And they fell in love, and the next thing, Sara's husband is calling me to say 'Sara moved in with Mick this morning. And I just thought you might wanna know.' That was three months into a 13-month album.

"So I lost Mick, which honestly wasn't that big of a deal because that was a rocky relationship. But losing my friend Sara? That was a huge blow. Sara was banished from the studio by the rest of the band ... No one was speaking, and I wouldn't even look directly at Mick. That went on for months. And it was great fodder for writing! The songs poured out of us."