Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Atlanta Hawks .

Quin Snyder (C) spent eight seasons as coach of the Utah Jazz. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

The Hawks announced the hiring Sunday night . Sources told ESPN , The Athletic and 11Alive News about the length of the contract.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields announced former coach Nate McMillan's dismissal Tuesday after a 29-30 start to the season.

"I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks," Snyder said in a news release.

"Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards."

McMillan went 99-80 in his three seasons as Hawks head coach. He joined the franchise in 2020 as an assistant.

Snyder, 56, worked as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers , Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Hawks early on his his NBA coaching career.

He also was head coach at Missouri and with the G League's Austin Spurs. He was hired as Jazz coach in 2014. He led the Jazz to a 372-264 record in eight seasons.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty served as interim head coach amid the Hawks' coaching search. The Hawks were 2-1 during that span.

The Hawks (31-30) will host the Washington Wizards (28-32) at 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday in Atlanta.

