Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach

Hawks general manager Landry Fields announced former coach Nate McMillan's dismissal Tuesday after a 29-30 start to the season.
"I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks," Snyder said in a news release.
"Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards."
McMillan went 99-80 in his three seasons as Hawks head coach. He joined the franchise in 2020 as an assistant.
