'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Wrinkle in Time and The Suicide Squad alum Storm Reid guest starred on Sunday's episode of the post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us , playing Riley, the best friend and love interest of teen heroine Ellie (Bella Ramsey.)

Storm Reid guest starred on Sunday's episode of "The Last of Us." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The episode showed in flashback the pair having a fun night out exploring an abandoned shopping mall and sharing their first kiss before getting attacked by fungi-infested monsters called clickers.

"It's 2023. If you're concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight," Reid told Entertainment Weekly about any viewers upset by the girls' relationship in the video-game adaptation, which also co-stars Pedro Pascal.

"There's so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people -- or anybody -- love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it's just nonsense."

Ramsey told Variety the romance is relatable.

"When you have a crush on somebody, you're like: 'I don't know whether they like me back! I don't know how I feel!' So, I think the way that that is shown and translated into a story like this is so cool, and especially unexpected for a post-apocalyptic show," Ramsey explained.

"Who would have thought that we would be zooming in on two teenagers figuring out an awkward friendship-crush situation? It's something that was very much just there in the script. I'd seen quite a lot of gameplay of 'Left Behind,' so I sort of felt it from that, too."

Ramsey tweeted Monday morning: "I was fast asleep when the episode came out last night so I missed my weekly tweet. Rip. Normally I'm accidentally still awake at 2am. Bigger rip. So anyway I have no idea how the episode went down, but I hope you liked it?"

This article originally appeared on UPI.com