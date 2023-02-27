Model Found in Soup Pot Was Dismembered With Electric Saw: Cops

Marie-Paola Bertrand-Hillion/Abaca/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP

Five people have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model and social media influencer Abby Choi in Hong Kong. Four of those arrested—her ex-husband, his brother, and parents—appeared in court on Monday where they were denied bond.

Choi, who had amassed some 100,000 followers on Instagram, was a cover model for a luxury magazine and had recently attended Paris Fashion Week.

A skull, ribs, minced meat, and hair now attributed to Choi were found simmering in two soup pots along with various aromatics. On Sunday, forensic police say they also found an electric saw, meat slicer, and hammer along with face shields and black raincoats covered in specks of flesh, according to various local media accounts .

Police say the model’s hands and torso are still missing, but her legs were found in a refrigerator. More than 100 elite divers have been dispatched to an area where two of the suspects were seen on Wednesday.

Choi was reported missing on Wednesday and her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested on an outlying island on Friday, potentially preparing to escape the city. Kwong’s 65-year-old father and 63-year-old mother were also taken into custody along with his 31-year-old brother.

A fifth woman was taken into custody Monday, but her alleged role in the macabre murder has not been revealed.

The court has been adjourned until May 8.

