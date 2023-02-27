Octaura Hires Howard Cohen as Head of Loan Execution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2023--

Octaura, the electronic trading platform for syndicated loans, today announced the appointment of Howard Cohen as Head of Loan Execution. In this role, Mr. Cohen will be responsible for leading the platform’s growth and integration strategies and is a member of the Octaura leadership team.

Mr. Cohen brings over 25 years of sales and leadership expertise in fixed income markets and has spent most of his career trading and managing large scale loan portfolios with a focus on credit markets. His experiences with both the buy and sell side of the markets have provided him with an in-depth understanding of the essential elements credit market investors need to efficiently and confidently trade.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Howard join to lead our diverse client portfolio,” said Brian Bejile, CEO of Octaura. “We have great ambitions and there is no one more capable than Howard to drive our electronification agenda and deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”

Howard Cohen stated, “I’m honored to join Octaura and be a part of the technology evolution that will bring increased liquidity and transparency to the loan markets. Having the backing of some of the world’s largest financial institutions, the platform is poised to change the way syndicated loans are traded and offer participants more efficient and accessible trading options.”

With the expansion of its executive team, Octaura continues to move forward modernizing structured credit trading. The company has seen an increase in trading participation with four sell-side and 12 buy-side investors. As part of the platform’s commitment to streamlining end-to-end workflow efficiencies, Octaura is in various stages of integration with several order management system (OMS) providers including Allvue Systems, LevPro and SS&C EZE, facilitating access and simplifying the onboarding process for trade participants. For more information or to request a demo go to Octaura.com.

About Octaura

Octaura is an industry-led electronic trading, data, and analytics solution for syndicated loans. Founded as an independent company in 2022, Octaura represents a significant milestone in the advancement of modernizing the syndicated loan and structured credit markets through common operational criteria, automation across pre and post-trade life cycles, improved ease in transactions and advanced data and analytics. To learn more, visit Octaura.com.

