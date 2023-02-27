Eagle Crusher Co. Unveils New Product Look for Its Equipment Line

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2023--

Eagle Crusher Co., Inc. is excited to announce the unveiling of its new, modern look for the company’s extensive line of heavy-duty equipment for the crushing and screening industries. From one of the company’s smallest bare jaw crushers, the 2036, to Eagle’s massive, new, UltraMax® 1600X-OC and the new 8x20 Screen Plant with Integrated Feed Conveyor, all on display at this year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the Eagle Crusher full line of equipment will sport this modern new look.

Discover the new UltraMax® 1600X-OC Portable Impactor Plant in Eagle Crusher’s new product look at this year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG. A mammoth in the industry, the 1600X-OC plant is designed for larger-size aggregate operations and quarries. It features our UltraMax 1600X Impactor with a 69” x 51″ feed opening to allow larger material into the impactor to increase throughput, up to 1,000 TPH. This means producers can prep less and crush more to reduce costs and increase profits. The plant’s massive, solid-steel, three-bar, sculptured rotor, weighs in excess of 13 tons and crushes even the largest feed material in a single pass. (Photo: Business Wire)

After decades of manufacturing its equipment in the traditional Eagle Crusher signature orange, a standout in the industry, the new look will combine more black detail, along with the signature orange, for far more than just a contemporary look. The addition of black to equipment frame rails, handrails, fly wheels, and more, exemplifies the rugged durability and time-tested nature of the equipment Eagle Crusher has been manufacturing for more than 100 years, and will allow Eagle Crusher UltraMax horizontal shaft impactors (HSIs) to stand out even more.

Visit Eagle Crusher in Booth C30949 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG to see the new look of its equipment and learn more from the crushing and screening experts about how Eagle Crusher’s versatile, durable, and reliable equipment can work for even the toughest applications.

Eagle Crusher manufactures a complete line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, cone crushers, and hammermills. From the company’s roots pioneering the first, all-welded, steel frame jaw crusher, to innovating Eagle’s world-class line of HSIs, producers can count on Eagle Crusher to meet their toughest recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel applications.

