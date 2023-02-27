CastleKeep Adds Industry Veteran Mike Benevento as Partner

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2023--

CastleKeep Investment Advisors LLC (“CastleKeep”), a Westport, Connecticut based independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), serving high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families in Fairfield County and across the globe, announced the addition of Mike Benevento as Partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005106/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to CastleKeep, Mike was a portfolio manager at Millennium Management, a global alternative investment platform with over $58 billion in assets. He has also held portfolio manager and analyst roles at several of the world’s most respected hedge funds, including Bronson Point Management, Hilltop Park Associates and Pequot Capital Management. Mike was the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of DYAD Capital Management LLC, a long/short equity hedge fund founded in 2006. He began his career on Wall Street in 1996 as an analyst working for Mario Gabelli at GAMCO Investors, Inc. and has held senior positions at Banc of America Securities LLC and Gemstar-TV Guide International (21 st Century Fox Corporation subsidiary). He earned his CPA following three years at Ernst & Young.

“I formed CastleKeep 23 years ago to be a client centered, conflict-free adviser to high and ultra-high net worth clients and have always been interested in adding highly qualified, community-centric candidates to augment the client experience at CastleKeep,” Westport, CT resident, and CastleKeep founder, Charlie Haberstroh said.

Charlie continued, “Steve Haberstroh, my son and Partner at CastleKeep, has known Mike for nearly ten years and has spent time with him in social, professional and community environments. When Mike shared his vision for the next phase of his career, Steve knew CastleKeep would be a perfect fit. While Mike brings with him a wealth of investment experience, it’s what Steve has seen Mike do within the community truly sets him apart from other candidates.”

Mike resides in New Canaan, CT, with his wife Taylor and four children, Ryan, Matthew, Alex and John all of whom attended New Canaan Public Schools. He is a Founding Member and current Chairman of the Board of the New Canaan Athletic Foundation, a public-private partnership with the Town of New Canaan. He is also an active member of the Country Club of New Canaan and contributor to the New Canaan Community Foundation.

Mike is a frequent guest lecturer at the Freeman College of Management at Bucknell University & the Notre Dame Institute for Global Investing. He has also been an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School. He is the Founder & former Chairman of the Bucknell Finance Network and a member emeritus of the Athletics Board of Directors at Bucknell.

Mike Benevento said , “Having explored multiple opportunities across the wealth management spectrum, I can confidently say CastleKeep is a world class investment firm. It combines all of the capabilities of a global private bank, but delivers solutions to clients without bias and the bureaucracy that comes along with larger organizations.”

When asked about transitioning from managing institutional investment capital to working directly with individuals and families Mike said, “Helping people has always been core to my principles. I spent the first thirty years working to support my family. At CastleKeep, I look forward to helping clients support theirs.”

Charlie Haberstroh stated, “We manage the financial affairs for wealthy families both in the US and globally and look forward to Mike’s contribution to our efforts.”

For more information about CastleKeep Investment Advisors, and for Mike Benevento’s bio, please visit www.castlekeepadvisors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005106/en/

CONTACT: CastleKeep Investment Advisors LLC

Charles W. K. Haberstroh

President and CEO

cwkh@castlekeepadvisors.comSteve Haberstroh

steve@castlekeepadvisors.com

KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: CastleKeep Investment Advisors LLC

PUB: 02/27/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/27/2023 08:02 AM