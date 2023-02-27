Open in App
Jonesboro, GA
WSB Radio

Have you seen him? Police searching for missing 23-year-old man with paranoid schizophrenia

7 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The concern is growing for the family of a missing man in Clayton County who hasn’t been seen or heard from in six days.

The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for 23-year-old Donald Govan.

According to Clayton County officials, Govan was last seen on Feb. 20, in the 11000 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

He was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie, black shoes, and a Chicago Bulls hat.

A Mattie’s Call has been issued because Govan has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has reportedly not taken his medication.

If you have seen Govan or know of his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.

