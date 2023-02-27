Open in App
Cataract Falls named Indiana’s best waterfall

By Izzy Karpinski,

7 days ago

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Waterfalls are something every state can celebrate, including Indiana!

Cataract Falls in the Lieber State Recreation Area has been named Indiana’s best waterfall by Travel+Leisure .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUIeD_0l187MZx00
Cataract Falls Courtesy of DNR

The waterfall is part of Mill Creek, which in turn is part of Cagles Mill Lake. Cagles Mill Lake is the state’s first flood control reservoir and was built in 1952, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources .

DNR states the falls formed from “two pre-glacial bedrock ridges buried beneath ancient lake sediments of the Illinoisan glacial period.”

South Bend restaurant named as best place for comfort food in Indiana

Cataract Falls is actually made up of two sets of falls: the upper and lower falls. The falls are located about a mile apart on the Mill Creek, and the upper falls have a 45-foot drop, while the lower falls have a 30-foot drop, based on the Putnam County tourism site .

Swimming is prohibited anywhere along the waterfalls and creek.

Several of Indiana’s other state parks are home to waterfalls including Clifty Falls, Salamonie Lake, and McCormick’s Creek.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

