Open in App
BigCountryHomepage

Wake-Up Weather: Squall line cold front ushers in a pleasant but breezy start to the week

By Susana Harbert,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4R04_0l186wsY00

Monday, February 27th, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Following last night’s cold front and squall line, cooler temperatures and strong winds speeds continue. However, although breezy temperatures will be above normal and quite pleasant a cold front will be moving into the region come Thursday with strong winds and dry air.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny, warm and breezy following the yesterday’s cold front. High Temperature: 75° Winds: W 15-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with light winds. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: SW 10 MPH.

Tuesday: Some upper level clouds moving into the big country through the morning making for a nice sunrise, with breezy winds. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 10-20 MPH

Wednesday: First day of march and meteorological spring, mostly sunny conditions with calm winds. High Temperature: 77° Winds: W>S 5-15 MPH

Thursday: VERY WINDY out ahead of our next cold front, temperatures still above average. High Temperature: 74° Winds: W>NW 15-35 G 50 MPH Rain chance (40%)

Friday: Sunny with strong winds. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NW>W 10-25 G 30 MPH

Saturday :Sunny and breezy. High Temperature: 62°

Sunday: Mostly sunny with breezy winds. High Temperature: 71°.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Several human trafficking victims found during traffic stop in Sweetwater
Sweetwater, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: Victim of fiery crash on I-20 in Taylor County identified
Sweetwater, TX6 days ago
Trees at risk of falling due to strong winds in the Big Country, how to prevent damage early on
Abilene, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: Driver of crash in Tye faces three felony charges
Tye, TX2 days ago
Abilene High School student accused of threatening to bring gun to school and ‘kill everyone’
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Severe storm breaks windows of Abilene Gym
Abilene, TX4 days ago
BREAKING: Truck collides with guardrail in south Abilene
Abilene, TX2 days ago
‘It makes us all look bad’: APD receives 200+ calls about activity at vacant North Abilene apartment complex, city demands plan of action
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of pouring beer on gas station clerk, fleeing police in skid steer
Abilene, TX6 days ago
BREAKING: Rollover wreck in Tye, dog missing
Tye, TX2 days ago
High winds, rain cause wrecks along Abilene area roads
Abilene, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Abilene man who fled from police faces three felony charges
Abilene, TX5 days ago
Funnel Cloud spotted in Brownwood, reports of fallen trees & roof damage
Brownwood, TX3 days ago
Crime Reports: Woman accused of smearing feces on bathroom wall, urinating on floor of Abilene store
Abilene, TX4 hours ago
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL10 hours ago
‘I tell you what they did, a great thing’: Witnesses render aid to victim in ultimately fatal wreck
Tye, TX3 days ago
BREAKING: Car flips north of Abilene, witnesses say brakes malfunctioned
Abilene, TX5 days ago
Police: Person of interest in Abilene playground arson in custody
Abilene, TX5 days ago
Sweetwater police arrest suspects accused of statewide tool theft crime ring
Sweetwater, TX6 days ago
Crime Reports: ‘Johnny Appleseed’ tells Abilene police he swallowed a kilo of cocaine
Abilene, TX4 days ago
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Rochester, NY9 hours ago
Crime Reports: More than $40,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Abilene home
Abilene, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy