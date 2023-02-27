Open in App
Mashpee, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man to be arraigned on murder charge in 2011 shooting on Cape Cod

By Frank O'Laughlin,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fo8Li_0l18699Y00

A Mashpee man is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges in connection with a murder in 2011 that occurred at a home in Hyannis, authorities said.

Devarus Hampton, 40, will face a judge in Barnstable District Court after he was arrested Friday on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 31-year-old Todd Lampley, of Hyannis, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 42 Fresh Holes Road on Feb. 27, 2011, found Lampley unconscious, bleeding, and suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampton’s arrest comes after a lengthy investigation conducted by Barnstable police and state troopers assigned to the DA’s office.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Police: Convicted criminal caught with loaded gun at Mass. trampoline park
New Bedford, MA11 hours ago
Investigation into Roxbury apartment homicide continues
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Police searching for missing Milton teen
Milton, MA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Missing Milton teen found safe
Milton, MA3 hours ago
Boston police investigating death of a male in Jamaica Plain
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Boston police searching for missing East Boston teen girl last seen on Saturday
Boston, MA23 hours ago
U.S. Attorney: Mass. man tried to open emergency door, stab attendant on flight from LA to Boston
Boston, MA4 hours ago
BPD seeks help identifying suspect wanted in connection to breaking into a McDonald’s
Boston, MA1 day ago
Rescue crews activate a search for missing woman last seen walking her dog near Fairhaven beach
Fairhaven, MA1 hour ago
One in critical condition after shooting in Roxbury
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston police seek public’s help locating missing teen from East Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
Several students at Boston’s Tobin School ingest edibles, 1 taken to hospital
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Four Mass. nursing homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks
Pittsfield, MA1 hour ago
Weymouth man dies while snorkeling in Florida
Weymouth, MA1 day ago
5 residents dead after COVID-19 outbreak at Cape Cod nursing home
Yarmouth, MA8 hours ago
Stolen South End bar memento honoring deceased owner has been returned
Boston, MA2 days ago
Cape Cod Canal reopens after endangered whales spotted
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Staircase demolition set to begin at Milton MBTA station despite town pushback
Milton, MA13 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Parade organizers preparing for Neo-Nazi visitors
Boston, MA1 day ago
Investigation underway after 2 United aircrafts make contact at Boston’s Logan Airport
Boston, MA9 hours ago
2 Massachusetts towns named best coastal small towns in the U.S.
Provincetown, MA7 hours ago
Former MA Congressman and NAACP President team up for community non-profit
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Popular doughnut shop bringing delicious baked goods to Boston
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Red Sox player takes pitch to the face during spring training game, gets 16 stitches
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Bertuzzi sets up goal in Bruins’ 4-2 win over Rangers
Boston, MA2 days ago
Quickley scores 38 in start, Knicks outlast Celtics in 2 OTs
Boston, MA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy