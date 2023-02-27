Man to be arraigned on murder charge in 2011 shooting on Cape Cod
By Frank O'Laughlin,
7 days ago
A Mashpee man is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges in connection with a murder in 2011 that occurred at a home in Hyannis, authorities said.
Devarus Hampton, 40, will face a judge in Barnstable District Court after he was arrested Friday on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 31-year-old Todd Lampley, of Hyannis, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 42 Fresh Holes Road on Feb. 27, 2011, found Lampley unconscious, bleeding, and suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hampton’s arrest comes after a lengthy investigation conducted by Barnstable police and state troopers assigned to the DA’s office.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
