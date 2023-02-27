Colombia Had A Court Hearing in the Metaverse – But Nobody Could Read Anyone's Body Language

One viewer asked if they could enter the court as a dinosaur character.

On February 15, the South American country of Colombia did something unprecedented – it held a 2.5-hour court hearing in Meta's metaverse, which it livestreamed for free on YouTube for anyone in the world.

Lawyers in Colombia donned VR headsets while using Horizon Workrooms, Meta's virtual meeting space platform, during which they walked around as animated avatars in the staid courtroom to plead their case. The request for the hearing to occur in the metaverse was initiated by the plaintiff (the Temporary Union of Integrated and Specialized Services of Traffic and Transportation of Santa Marta) which was suing the national police and the Ministry of Defense. All of the parties consented to having the trial in the metaverse, including the Public Ministry's office.

Although the event garnered nearly 70,000 views on YouTube, some users remarked that the choice of settings – an immersive and animated simulation of a real-world courtroom – belied the gravity of the occasion.

During the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, many courtrooms across the world permitted virtual court proceedings to avoid suspending court procedures. Most of these migrated to Zoom.

But there is a marked difference between attending a court hearing on Zoom – where you can still identify the realtime reactions of the plaintiff or defendant – versus allowing 2D avatars to represent warring parties in the metaverse.

Others do not see digital avatars in the metaverse so cynically: “The metaverse constitutes a technological tool that can facilitate access to the administration of justice,” said María Victoria Quiñones Triana, a magistrate judge in Colombia who advocated for the use of the emerging technology. “The use of information technology in the development of judicial proceedings has the essential purpose of facilitating and expediting these processes.”

However, there are some obvious flaws to the process: viewers cannot accurately gauge a person's body language or facial expressions to determine if they are lying or showing signs of nervousness or anger. While the voices are the same as what you would hear in a 3D courtroom, they are not attached to the human delivering them, making the disembodied, cartoonish presence all the stranger. Additionally, if an accused person needs to convey sincerity or pained expressions through body language, he is probably out of luck.

On the other hand, this has some obvious advantages for anyone who is employing deceit or subterfuge in a court setting.

Beyond the lack of facial cues, there is also debate about if the metaverse promises to uphold due process. Colombia said that emerging technologies like the metaverse do not "entail a violation of due process” for parties.



Indeed, some audience members expressed gratitude that the country was leapfrogging ahead and embracing the technology. In the YouTube comments, one user pointed out that the technology could help conceal the identity of protected witnesses. Another conceded that if access to justice and due process were guaranteed to all parties, it did not matter if the court proceedings were held in the virtual world or real world.

Still, another user said the technology might take away the solemnity of the proceedings.

But one user took an entirely different tack altogether and jocularly asked if it would be valid to enter the court as a dinosaur character.