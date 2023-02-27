Organigram Launches SHRED X Rip-Strip Hash Making It 'Easy To Roll Your Own Hash-Infused Pre-Rolls'

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI ) (TSX:OGI) announced the launch of SHRED X Rip-Strip Hash . This botanical terpene-infused hash comes with 10 pre-cut strips of hash available in a 2g format . This product is a convenient hash offering from SHRED that is available in the Tropic Thunder and new Blueberry Blaster flavor profiles.

SHRED X Rip-Strip Hash is an extension of the company’s highly popular SHRED product portfolio, which includes SHRED pre-milled flower, SHRED Jar of Joints, SHRED’ems gummies and SHRED X Vapes.

“With this launch, we aim to provide consumers with an easy-to-use, flavorful and high potency hash experience. SHRED X Rip-Strip Hash makes it easy to roll your own hash-infused pre-rolls or spice up your bong or pipe bowls with its flavor-forward and convenient hash Rip Strips. All you have to do is Rip it! Strip it! And GO,” stated Eric Williams , senior director of marketing at Organigram.

Borna Zlamalik , senior vice president, R&D and innovation at Organigram stated: “The future of cannabis isn’t just about THC potency, it’s about listening, evaluating and then innovating based on consumer preferences and unmet needs. SHRED X Rip-Strip Hash is one such innovation; it is a proprietary product, using state-of-the-art techniques that were developed with the goal to re-introduce a product with a millennia of history to consumers. We believe our new take on Hash has the potential to revolutionize the way this category is consumed.”

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

