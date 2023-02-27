Open in App
Benzinga

Famed 60/40 Stocks-Bonds Portfolio At 14-Month Drawdown, Says Market Strategist: Longest Since Financial Crisis'

By Bhavik Nair,

7 days ago

Charlie Bilello , Chief Market Strategist at CPI Wealth, pointed out that the famed 60/40 portfolio comprised of U.S. stocks and bonds is currently at a 14-month drawdown.

"A 60/40 Portfolio of U.S. stocks/bonds is currently in a 14-month drawdown, 14% below its all-time high," Bilello tweeted.

Also Read: How To Buy Treasury Bonds

The standard portfolio where an investor puts 60% of their investible sum into equities and 40% in bonds is generally considered a prudent diversification. However, in the current economic environment, the portfolio doesn't seem to be working.

Equity markets have been volatile this year as strong economic data, higher-than-expected inflation and a tight labor market ate into the gains made during January. Federal Reserve officials have been increasingly warning that more needs to be done to reach their 2% target. These factors have also led to rising bond yields.

Price Action: Bilello pointed out that the 2-year Treasury yield moved up to 4.78% — its highest level since July 2007. "A year ago this yield was at 1.54% and two years ago it was at 0.12%," he said.

On a year-to-date basis, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY ) has gained 4.09% while the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ: BND ) has lost 0.4%.

Bilello also pointed out that the drawdown in the portfolio also stands out when compared over the last decade.

"This is the longest drawdown for a 60/40 portfolio since the financial crisis (37 months) and before that the aftermath of the dot-com bubble (43 months)," he tweeted.

Read Next: Will Fed ‘Chicken Out’ Or ‘Hang Tough’ If Higher Rates Cause Crisis, Asks Peter Schiff: A Majority Say...

This article Famed 60/40 Stocks-Bonds Portfolio At 14-Month Drawdown, Says Market Strategist: Longest Since Financial Crisis' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Growing Energy Needs And Need For Lower Carbon Future, Morgan Stanley Lists 2023 Energy Trends
New York City, NY6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy