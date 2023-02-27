Xiaomi Follows Meta's Quest Pro, Launches AR Glasses Leveraging Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chip

- Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF ) (OTC: XIACY ) launched its Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.
- Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition weighed 126 gm and adopted Xiaomi-developed high-speed interconnection buses to achieve high-speed data connection from smartphone to AR glasses .
- Built on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM ) Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Platform and featuring Xiaomi's proprietary low-latency communication link. The Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META ) Meta Quest Pro also used the same chip, TechCrunch reports .
- Also Read: Meta Retracts From AR Glasses Project Shortly After Dumping Smartwatch Project
- Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses accomplished a "retina-level" display. When angular resolution or PPD (pixels per degree) approaches 60, the human eye cannot distinguish granularity. The PPD of the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses is 58.
- Micro gestures on Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass enabled users to perform daily app usage operations like selecting and opening apps, swiping through pages, and exiting apps to return to the start page, all without using a smartphone for controls.
- Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass incorporated a low power-usage AON camera for prolonged gesture interaction and facilitated features.
- Furthermore, users can also opt for conventional smartphone controls.
- The device supported various large-screen applications, including TikTok and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ) (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) YouTube, enabled by Mi Share's streaming capability. Additionally, the AR capability allows users to place familiar apps anywhere in the viewing space and adjust their interface size via spatial gestures, thus enhancing the efficiency and overall experience of information access.
- Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses Discovery Edition required pairing with Xiaomi 13 or another Snapdragon Spaces-ready device.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) indefinitely postponed its AR glass launch for a cheaper version of the MR headset, likely to hit the market by 2024 or early 2025.
- Apple put the AR glasses on hold due to some technical changes .
- Price Action: QCOM shares closed lower by 1.47% at $124.34 on Friday.
This article Xiaomi Follows Meta's Quest Pro, Launches AR Glasses Leveraging Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chip originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0