MannKind To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Piper Sandler cut the price target for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW ) from $11 to $7.5. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. CS Disco shares fell 1.2% to $6.51 in pre-market trading.

EF Hutton raised the price target for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG ) from $195 to $210. EF Hutton analyst Tim Moore maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Alamo Group shares jumped 10.1% to close at $178.25 on Friday.

DA Davidson boosted the price target for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ) from $2,150 to $2,600. DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintained a Neutral rating. Booking shares gained 0.7% to $2,469.00 in pre-market trading.

Cantor Fitzgerald slashed the price target for Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV ) from $3 to $1. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Sono Group shares fell 2.4% to $0.6052 in pre-market trading.

CLSA increased Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN ) price target from $4.4 to $7. CLSA analyst Leo You upgraded the stock from Underperform to Outperform. Baozun shares gained 4.5% to $6.31 in pre-market trading.

Bernstein cut The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB ) price target from $37 to $34. Bernstein analyst Jean Ann downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Williams Companies shares fell 0.9% to $30.90 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. boosted MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD ) price target from $6 to $7. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating. MannKind shares rose 3.6% to close at $5.41 on Friday.

Wells Fargo cut TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA ) price target from $24 to $20. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating. TEGNA shares fell 21.7% to $17.10 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho raised Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN ) price target from $115 to $120. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Neutral rating. Global Payments shares fell 0.2% to $112.00 in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities raised Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP ) price target from $218 to $241. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Union Pacific shares rose 0.4% to close at $194.02 on Friday.

JP Morgan raised IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV ) price target from $257 to $263. JP Morgan analyst Anne Samuel maintained an Overweight rating. IQVIA shares fell 1.8% to close at $209.54 on Friday.

