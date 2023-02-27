Insiders Selling Roblox And 2 Other Stocks

The S&P 500 closed lower by around 1% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

The Trade: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII ) Director Anastasia D. Kelly sold a total of 3,662 shares at an average price of $222.41. The insider received around $814.47 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Huntington Ingalls posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Huntington Ingalls posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. What Huntington Ingalls Does: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc is an all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the powerful and survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America's seas, sky, land, space, and cyber.

Roblox

The Trade: Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX ) Chief Business Officer Craig Donato sold a total of 8,907 shares at an average price of $37.06. The insider received around $330.06 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Roblox reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Roblox reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. What Roblox Does: Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players.

Tri Pointe Homes

The Trade: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE: TPH ) Director Constance Moore sold a total of 39,589 shares at an average price of $23.15. The insider received around $916.49 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Tri Pointe Homes reported better-than-expected Q4 results and approved a buyback of up to $250 million.

Tri Pointe Homes reported better-than-expected Q4 results and approved a buyback of up to $250 million. What Tri Pointe Homes Does: Tri Pointe Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction.

