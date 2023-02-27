Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix 2023: Where and when is the new race track layout? Parties planned, VIP tickets, prices

The Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 will be a glitzy and glamorous affair.

Officials in the popular party capital of the United States of America have approved a plan to shut the famous Strip for the F1 race for the next 10 years in a bold plan that has attracted criticism from some outlets.

The event will mark the first time F1 has raced in Las Vegas since 1982 – it was also way back then that the USA most recently had three races on the calendar.

But what can we expect from the race and how about the crazy parties and VIP packages that are being sold? Will Vegas now rival Monaco as the most exclusive event in Formula 1? The Sporting News digs a little deeper...

Where in Las Vegas will the race take place?

The circuit will take place around the Las Vegas Strip, with views of Caesar's Palace – which was the name of the race back in 1982 – and other famous casinos and hotels in the city. The 3.803 mi (6.120 km) street circuit will include 17 corners and a 1.181 mi (1.900 km) straight.

Construction is currently ongoing on a building that will form the pit and paddock area for the race after F1 bought a 39-acre site for $240m – it was formerly a disused parking lot.

When is the Las Vegas race in the F1 calendar?

The race will take place in November, on the weekend of November 16-18 – the penultimate round of the 2023 season before the finale in Abu Dhabi a week later.

Las Vegas plans to retain its late-season slot, as it dovetails nicely being the weekend prior to the Thanksgiving holiday in November in the coming years.

Las Vegas contract length and deal agreed with Formula 1

After an initial three-year deal was agreed with F1, the Clark County Commission heard a motion to make the Las Vegas Grand Prix an annual event until 2023 – which is estimated to bring in an economic impact worth more than $1billion – which was passed without a hitch.

James Gibson, the Clark County commissioner, speaking ahead of the vote, said: “This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least 10 years. And then beyond that, I’m sure that those who succeed us will see the value in what we’ve done and continue doing it forever.”

Party packages and VIP ticket prices

Now for the fun part. The hotels and casinos around the Las Vegas Strip are offering a wide variety of packages around the F1 grand prix. Below are some of the packages being reported in the media:

The Emperor Package, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace – $5million – for that princely sum, you can get five nights in an excluvise penthouse villa in the famous hotel and a viewing terrace for you and 75 friends, featuring views of the track. Also included are access to the paddocks, to the private Caesars Entertainment club, your own Rolls Royce and chauffeur, a spa service, a VIP host and tickets to see Adele perform.

– $5million – for that princely sum, you can get five nights in an excluvise penthouse villa in the famous hotel and a viewing terrace for you and 75 friends, featuring views of the track. Also included are access to the paddocks, to the private Caesars Entertainment club, your own Rolls Royce and chauffeur, a spa service, a VIP host and tickets to see Adele perform. Lucky 888 package – $888,000 – for a little cheaper (but still an eye-popping price) you can get this all-inclusive package, Paddock Club seats, an exclusive party with Private F1 weekend events and then kick back in the fancy Crockfords’ Palace hotel.

– for a little cheaper (but still an eye-popping price) you can get this all-inclusive package, Paddock Club seats, an exclusive party with Private F1 weekend events and then kick back in the fancy Crockfords’ Palace hotel. The Venetian Tower package – $8,857 – Now to the cheaper end of the packages... for this price you get three nights at The Venetian Tower hotel, grandstand tickets to the race, with food and drink included. Not bad, still a major expense, though.

How to buy tickets

Grandstand tickets for the Las Vegas Grand Prix are already sold out. But various hospitality packages are still available on F1's official website. Again, they don't come cheap, with prices starting at €7824,70 (£6533) for hospitality across the weekend.

Other Formula 1 Grand Prix events in the USA

As mentioned, 2023 will be the first year since 1982 that the States have boasted three Formula 1 Grands Prix. These are all the F1 races that will take place in the United States in 2023, and the dates: