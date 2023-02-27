Open in App
Hendersonville, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Theodore E. ‘Ted’ Wynne

By Jennifer Haley,

7 days ago
Theodore E. “Ted” Wynne, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 with his family by his side.

Ted was born on May 31, 1936, in Nashville, Tennessee to Robert and Calista (Cowley) Wynne.

Ted graduated from Litton High School in 1954. Upon graduating, he entered Vanderbilt University graduating in 1958 with his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ted began his career with DuPont and after several years he formed Ted Wynne and Associates Engineers.

It was during this 40 plus year career that Ted excelled in his profession; he was appointed by Governor Lamar Alexander to serve on the Board of Architects and Engineers, a post held for 18 years. In 1992, Ted was named Engineer of the Year.

Ted enjoyed golf, and was a private pilot. His 1947 Antique Stinson is still registered as an active aircraft. Ted was an active member of Masonic Lodge 359. But most importantly, Ted was a loving husband, dad, grandaddy, and great-grandaddy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Calista Wynne, and his brother, Bobby Wynne.

He is survived by his loving wife Lyndal; his sons Steven (Natalie) Wynne and Thomas (Melissa) Wynne; daughter Katherine (Mike) Eidson; grandchildren Matt Wynne, Courtney (Nate) Echtenkamp, Dylan Eidson, Ashley (Matt) Stellhorn, and Kenadie Wynne; great-grandchildren Ellis Echtenkamp, Wyatt Wynne, Samantha Wynne, and Lennon Stellhorn; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 11:30 am to 2 pm at Hendersonville Funeral Home. A service will begin at 2 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Hendersonville Memory Gardens. https://www.hendersonvillefh.com

For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/

