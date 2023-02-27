OBITUARY: Nelda Leola (Kelley) Daugherty

Nelda Leola (Kelley) Daugherty, age 89 of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Nelda was born on September 22, 1933, in Dayton, Tennessee to Charles and Leola Kelley.

Nelda held a Master’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She taught Vocational Office Education at Hendersonville High School.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Daniel Daugherty, Jr.; and her son Herbert Daniel Daugherty III.

She is survived by her son Charles Oliver Daugherty, and daughter-in-law Sherry Ann Daugherty; her grandchildren Layla Joy Daugherty-Cardwell, Bo Daniel Daugherty, and Cristina Danielle Daugherty.

No Memorial Services are planned at this time. https://www.hendersonvillefh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

