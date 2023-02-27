Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
HollywoodLife

Meghann Fahy & Haley Lu Richardson Kiss To Celebrate ‘The White Lotus’ SAG Awards Win: Photo

By Eric Todisco,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArBGc_0l1801AA00
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for People

Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson had a great time at PEOPLE’s SAG Awards after-party in Los Angeles on February 26. The White Lotus co-stars shared a kiss in front of photographers, after the stars of the HBO series won the SAG Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. Haley, 27, wrapped one of her arms around Meghann, 32, and kissed her co-star smack dab on the lips. Haley was holding a glass of champagne during the friendly smooch, which was witnessed by their co-star Sabrina Impacciatore, 54.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMPsp_0l1801AA00
Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson kiss after the 2023 SAG Awards (Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock for People)

Both Haley and Meghann looked gorgeous for the SAG Awards and the afterparty. Haley wore a strapless black dress with beaded embellishments. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and she left it like that for the afterparty. Haley also rocked Boucheron jewelry, including the Serpent Bohème pendant earrings and the Serpent Bohème ring. Meanwhile, Meghann stunned in a one-shouldered white dress with a sexy side cutout. The star’s blonde hair was curled at the bottom and she let it down for the star-studded night out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia16p_0l1801AA00
Haley Lu Richardson and Meghann Fahy at the 2023 SAG Awards (Photo: George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

Haley and Meghann starred in the critically acclaimed second season of The White Lotus, which took place in Sicily. After the cast won Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAGs, Haley and Meghann went on stage to accept the award with all their co-stars. F. Murray Abraham gave an acceptance speech on behalf of the cast of the Mike White-created series.

“This was the best job I ever had,” the 83-year-old Oscar winner said in his speech. “And not only because of this really remarkable, wonderful family of actors, but because Mike and David and Mark pulled together an international company of technicians and actors. And we all lived together in the same place, we all ate together, and we all worked together. So this is not only for the actors, this is for the entire company,” he added.

Season 2 of The White Lotus also starred Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, Leo Woodall, and Tom Hollander. HBO has renewed the show for season 3, which is rumored to take place somewhere in Asia. The first season was set in Hawaii.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Gabrielle Union Stuns In Purple Sequin Blazer Dress With Dwyane Wade: Photos
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tom Sizemore Dead: Acclaimed Actor Dies At 61 After Brain Aneurysm
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ben Affleck Takes Samuel, 10, For Ride In Vintage Green Bronco: Photos
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Katie Holmes Steps Out In Chilly NYC With Soaking Wet Hair After Off-Broadway Show: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Hold Hands In NYC After He Confirms Relationship: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Olivia Soli: 5 Things To Know About The Singer The ‘Idol’ Judges Think Is One Of The ‘Best’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Petersen Take Daughter Out Amid Estate Drama With Priscilla: Photos
Calabasas, CA3 days ago
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Goes For Solo Grocery Run In LA: Photos
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Jennifer Garner & Son Samuel, 11, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Cute Photo
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy