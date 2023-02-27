Open in App
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

Doobie Brothers coming to White Oak Amphitheatre in Greensboro for 50th anniversary tour

By Emily Mikkelsen,

7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grammy Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Greensboro on a 50th Anniversary tour.

The Doobie Brothers have announced 35 US tour dates starting in June and running through October, as an extension of the 50th Anniversary Tour. Members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” Tom Johnston said.

One of those stops will be at the White Oak Amphitheatre in Greensboro on Sept 7th! Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3 via LiveNation .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

