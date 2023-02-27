Multi-vehicle pileup on icy road leaves 1 person hospitalized in Orange County, NY

A crash involving up to fourteen vehicles has left one person hospitalized in Orange County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday amid icy conditions on Route 9W South at Storm King Mountain in Fort Montgomery.

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as minor.

All lanes of Route 9W were shut down in both directions as police investigated and crews worked to clear the roadway.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed an extensive an extensive traffic backup southbound approaching the scene.

Multiple tow trucks responded to the area to remove wrecked vehicles.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

