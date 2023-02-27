Cook County officer among 2 shot on Near South Side

CHICAGO — A Cook County Sheriff’s correctional officer was among two people shot outside a nightclub on the Near South Side, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

The shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. Monday in the first block of East Cermak Road. Police said the 31-year-old male officer and a 27-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a pickup truck fired shots in their direction.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the face and legs and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The officer was shot in the back and arms and was self-transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

