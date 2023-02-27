Open in App
WGN News

Cook County officer among 2 shot on Near South Side

By Marisa RodriguezChristine Flores,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1N6y_0l17vZUU00

CHICAGO — A Cook County Sheriff’s correctional officer was among two people shot outside a nightclub on the Near South Side, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

The shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. Monday in the first block of East Cermak Road. Police said the 31-year-old male officer and a 27-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a pickup truck fired shots in their direction.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the face and legs and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Suspect in 2 Chicago expressway shootings arrested

The officer was shot in the back and arms and was self-transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

