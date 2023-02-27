San Diego attorney accused of misappropriating client funds is now facing disbarment

A San Diego attorney has been recommended for disbarment after she was accused of misappropriating client funds, directing an unlicensed colleague to appear at a court hearing and making a false report to Utah police about the welfare of a child.

State Bar Court of California placed Kelly Duford Williams on involuntary inactive status last month. Williams ran Slate Law Group.

According to a news release from the State Bar, Williams had been a contributor to the BizTV channel’s America Trends and has appeared on local San Diego news segments.

Williams could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts to contact her, including phone calls, emails and social media. She has the right to appeal the State Bar court's disbarment recommendation.

Last March, the State Bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel filed several charges against Williams. The recommendation that the California Supreme Court disbar her was filed Jan. 5 following a contested hearing last year.

The decision from State Bar Court Judge Cynthia Valenzuela said Williams' testimony throughout her State Bar trial was "evasive, disjointed and inconsistent ... and often implausible."

Among the allegations, Williams was accused of making two 911 calls to Utah police after the man she'd been dating went on a trip to Utah without her, and had ignored her "anger-filled texts," according to the decision Valenzuela issued last month. She had reportedly asked police to check the welfare of a young child, gave a false name, and falsely said she was a deputy district attorney.

Those calls led police to make a middle-of-the-night visit at a Utah vacation home, where they found nothing out of sorts. Police there determined Williams had made a false report. At her trial, Williams initially denied making the calls, then later admitted it.

In a separate matter, Williams was accused of instructing an attorney at her law firm to handle a case in a San Diego courtroom, although the attorney was not licensed to practice law in California. That attorney's "poor" performance in court led the judge to suspect she was not a licensed attorney in California, and he reported it to the State Bar.

Valenzuela, the State Bar hearing judge, rejected Williams' testimony that she was unaware that her employee's California license application was still pending.

Lastly, the State Bar accused Williams of misappropriating settlement money paid to two clients in separate cases. In each instance, the clients repeatedly asked for their settlement money.

One of the clients was issued checks on two occasions that bounced in 2021. The client was eventually paid some of what she was owed — $26,000 — but had not received the remaining $14,910 she was due, according to the court's decision.

The second client did not receive her settlement of more than $28,000, despite months of asking for it, according to the court decision.

California has about 180,000 attorneys with an active license, according to the State Bar. In 2020, the state disbarred 97 attorneys, including nine from San Diego. In 2021, there were 84 attorneys disbarred in the state. Five of them were based in San Diego.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .