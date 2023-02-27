Santee YMCA's upcoming no nudity policy part of broader trend toward privacy, leaders say

People attend a rally at the Cameron Family YMCA in Santee on Jan. 18, 2023. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Santee's YMCA is likely still a few months away from effectively banning nudity in shared spaces, as city officials fast track a facility redesign in the wake of protests over a policy that allows transgender people to use locker rooms aligning with their gender identity.

While the circumstances driving the changes may make the Cameron Family YMCA unique, leaders with the Y's national organization said limiting when people have to change clothes in front of others was part of a broader trend going back years.

And although many critics have called on the Y to change its rules, experts said state law does not give that option.

The uproar does appear to have quieted, at least momentarily.

After a teenage girl told Santee City Council members last month that she felt unsafe showering near a transgender woman , the YMCA has twice shut down because of large rallies outside the front doors. The last two council meetings were packed, with dozens speaking out for and against the facility.

Wednesday's meeting was calmer.

Only three members of the public addressed the issue, with one criticizing the YMCA and two defending transgender rights. City leaders did not comment from the dais, but the mayor has previously said they're working with the facility to approve new privacy stalls in locker rooms.

That change was announced to YMCA members in a recent email.

The message said the facility will be introducing a "policy requiring no public nudity in the locker room common area" and "more personal changing spaces, so members have more privacy options."

It's still unclear how those rules might be enforced. A Y spokesperson said the new policy was not ready to be released and there was no hard timeline for when it might roll out.

Representatives for the county YMCA previously said the rules will likely later be applied to facilities throughout the area.

Other states have made similar decisions.

"Some Ys have undergone complete locker room remodels with separate changing rooms while others have increased the number of private changing stalls," said Shawn Borzelleri, executive vice president and chief network experience officer of the YMCA of the USA.

While the national nonprofit doesn't track individual construction projects, anecdotal examples from the past 15 years show an "overall trend" toward "more private changing spaces," Borzelleri wrote in an email shared by a spokesperson.

Los Angeles' Y, for example, has already banned nudity in at least some of its locker rooms.

The shift does not appear to be driven by debates surrounding transgender rights, Borzelleri added.

Adding more privacy stalls may be one of the only ways the Y can respond to critics without risking a lawsuit.

California law requires that “all business establishments” offer “full and equal accommodations” to everyone regardless of sex, which includes gender identity.

One speaker at a recent protest suggested the YMCA of San Diego County didn't have to follow that statute because it's a nonprofit. But judges and state regulators have interpreted that language to include nonprofits that function like traditional businesses, said Christy Mallory, legal director of the Williams Institute at UCLA, which researches laws about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Religious institutions are sometimes exempt, Mallory said. San Diego's YMCA acknowledges its "faith-based heritage" on its website — the name stands for "Young Men’s Christian Association" — but religious institutions are only exempt if they're not run like a "business establishment.”

YMCA staff are allowed to ask about gender when assigning locker rooms, according to guidance from the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California. However, facilities cannot then require someone to show documentation like a driver's license, birth certificate or a medical record.

The state Legislature amended the law in 2005 to include protections for gender identity.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .