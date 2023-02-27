Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man critically wounded in north Fort Worth shooting, two people in custody

By Curt Lewis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4pok_0l17r04O00

A man is in the hospital after being shot at a north Fort Worth home over the weekend.

On Sunday, police say they got a call about a big fight outside the home on Grayson Avenue near Jacksboro Highway. When they got there, officers found someone had pulled a pistol and shot the victim in the chest.

As soon as the shot was fired, everyone scattered including the shooter and one other man who escaped into a nearby home where they holed up inside.

Police got on the loud-speaker and ordered them to come out. About an hour later, they did just that and were taken into custody.

Police have not said who they are nor what the charges are. The victim is said to be in critical condition.

The Fort Worth Police Gang Unit is heading up the investigation.

