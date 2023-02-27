Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Starts Right Here reopening following deadly shooting

By Kelly MaricleLisa Felton,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2om5R8_0l17pwfV00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The educational non-profit Starts Right Here is set to reopen with a regular schedule Monday.

This is the first time students will return to their regular schedules since the deadly shooting last month. Eighteen-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr died after a shooting on January 23 at the education center. The CEO of the program, Will Keeps, was seriously injured.

Story archive: Deady shooting at Starts Right Here educational center

Keeps told us the shooting makes his mission to help at-risk students even more important.

“The reason why we need to fight even harder, you don’t give up. When something tragic happen, you learn from it, grow from it and you prepare for it. You have to have people that are willing to say, ‘Okay, there is a problem. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that problem is solved. Everything you can,’” said Keeps.

Keeps started the process of reopening Starts Right Here last week by spending two days reconnecting with students and staff.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.

Police say both Walls and Tukes had been students at Starts Right Here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
12-year-old injured in Des Moines shooting Sunday
Des Moines, IA13 hours ago
One person injured in southside Des Moines shooting
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Madison County remembers one year since deadly tornado
Winterset, IA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in October crash
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
PIT maneuver, stop sticks end 105mph chase in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Two arrested for allegedly holding victim at knifepoint
Grimes, IA2 days ago
Man arrested in October shooting found guilty of attempted murder
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Hearing delayed for metro bar owner charged with stalking ex using GPS
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Fire destroys inside of home near State Fairgrounds
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Semi crashes, catches fire on I-80 in Dallas County
Van Meter, IA2 days ago
A look back at March 5, 2022 tornadoes as they happened
Chariton, IA1 day ago
Woman airlifted to hospital after car crashes into Runnells pond
Pleasant Hill, IA4 days ago
Iowan honored for rescue of critically injured friend in the woods
Guthrie Center, IA3 days ago
Des Moines city council to vote on food pantry funding
Des Moines, IA12 hours ago
Altoona man arrested after allegedly fracturing child’s spine
Altoona, IA5 days ago
How the Blank Park Zoo helps combat animal endangerment
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Rob Paulus with EveryStep joins Today in Iowa Saturday to discuss hospice care
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Ukrainian doctors visit Des Moines VA to better serve veterans back home
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Iowa Deer Classic brings thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to Des Moines
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Bills would restrict speed cameras in cities across Iowa
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Raised at Full Draw teaches bow hunting for free
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Drake guards fuel victories and appetites with their own Des Moines burger
Des Moines, IA12 hours ago
Vote of $43 million U-Plex in Urbandale on Tuesday
Urbandale, IA3 hours ago
Des Moines Public Schools hosting hiring events Friday
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Slate of Broadway shows announced for Des Moines Performing Arts
Des Moines, IA8 hours ago
DeSantis to visit Iowa before expected 2024 bid
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Knoxville family look back at their close ties to President Jimmy Carter
Knoxville, IA6 hours ago
Students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ bills
Urbandale, IA4 days ago
More than 2,000 kids compete in state archery tournament Saturday and Sunday
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Learn how to start a food truck at Wednesday event
Des Moines, IA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy