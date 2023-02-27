Starts Right Here reopening following deadly shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The educational non-profit Starts Right Here is set to reopen with a regular schedule Monday.

This is the first time students will return to their regular schedules since the deadly shooting last month. Eighteen-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr died after a shooting on January 23 at the education center. The CEO of the program, Will Keeps, was seriously injured.

Keeps told us the shooting makes his mission to help at-risk students even more important.

“The reason why we need to fight even harder, you don’t give up. When something tragic happen, you learn from it, grow from it and you prepare for it. You have to have people that are willing to say, ‘Okay, there is a problem. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that problem is solved. Everything you can,’” said Keeps.

Keeps started the process of reopening Starts Right Here last week by spending two days reconnecting with students and staff.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.

Police say both Walls and Tukes had been students at Starts Right Here.

