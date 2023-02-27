Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

Victims identified in multivehicle crash near the Knox-Sevier County line

By Melanie Vásquez RussellOctavia JohnsonHope McAlee,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pp8B_0l17mFBx00

UPDATE: Tuesday, 4 p.m. – The victims were identified by Knoxville Police as Randall Ball, 58, of Jefferson City, and Latisha Beck, 56, of Morristown. Police added the third victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries is a 48-year-old man.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two people are dead from a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-40 West near the Knox-Sevier County line, according to the Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on I-40 near Midway Road on Monday morning.

The preliminary investigation found that a Chevy truck was driving on I-40 East and crossed the median for “reasons that remain unknown” and hit a Chevy SUV that was on I-40 West. Then the truck reportedly hit a semi-truck.

The two people in the Chevy SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy truck was taken to the UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Crash reconstruction investigators were dispatched to the scene to conduct further investigation.

Erland said the crash is still under investigation.

Loudon County Schools closed due to sickness

Road Updates :

I-40 West reopened at 11:25 a.m. following the crash and response, according to Knoxville Police.

Knoxville Police officials had earlier said officers were working the scene and all westbound lanes between exits 407 and 402 were closed for an extended time and traffic was being diverted.

Sevierville Police officials had said earlier the I-40W entrance ramp at Exit 407 “will be closed for an extended time due to the fatal accident” at mile marker 402.

Around 7:38 a.m., the Sevierville Police Department tweeted out that the I-40 westbound entrance ramp at the 407 was closed due to Knox County and TDOT “working a fatal accident,” the agency also asked that the drivers use an alternate route.

Also at 7:38 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department shared the following information on Twitter:
“KPD officers are working a serious crash on I-40 West at Midway Road. Expect extended delays and seek alternate routes if possible.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYrIm_0l17mFBx00
    Emergency responders work a crash scene along I-40W at Midway Road near mile marker 402 on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Authorities say the crash is fatal. (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437CEp_0l17mFBx00
    Emergency responders work a crash scene along I-40W at Midway Road near mile marker 402 on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Authorities say the crash is fatal. (Photo: WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Y0U0_0l17mFBx00
    Emergency responders work a crash scene along I-40W at Midway Road near mile marker 402 on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Authorities say the crash is fatal. (Photo: WATE)
Tennessee camping spots ranked on list of hardest to book

By 7:47 a.m., TDOT SmartWay indicated that the traffic incident at Exit 407 had closed all westbound lanes as well as the shoulders.

KPD tweeted another update on the crash at 8: 24 a.m. further affirming emergency crews’ ongoing response to the fatal crash.

“The crash on I-40 West at Midway Road is a fatal crash. Crash reconstruction investigators are on scene,” KPD’s tweet stated. “All lanes of I-40 West are closed between exits 402 and 407. Traffic is being diverted. This will be an extended closure. Updates will follow.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Missing Sevierville 19-year-old found dead in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
80-year-old woman found safe in Clarksville
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Knoxville Police find body in TN River
Knoxville, TN5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KPD: Body found in river identified as missing Sevierville teen
Knoxville, TN7 hours ago
Body recovered from Tennessee River identified as missing Sevierville Teen
Sevierville, TN7 hours ago
TDOT: Traffic alert issued for Washington/Sullivan Co. routes
Kingsport, TN11 hours ago
JCSO: Deputy hurt after chase ends in fiery crash
White Pine, TN1 day ago
Man dies after tree falls on motorcycle in Campbell County
Lafollette, TN5 hours ago
THP: 3 injured, teen charged after crash on Pellissippi Parkway
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Crews work house fire in Halls community
Halls, TN15 hours ago
Johnson City woman, 72, struck, killed while leaving store at Oakdale Commons
Johnson City, TN8 hours ago
One year later: Shooting death of 18-year-old
Knoxville, TN4 hours ago
Third suspect in fatal Knoxville Valentine’s day shooting arrested
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
THP: driver leaves scene of hit-and-run on I-40 at Lovell Road
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Friday crash kills one in Clinton; few details released
Clinton, TN10 hours ago
Struggle over for Knoxville parents as autistic son receives residential care
Knoxville, TN2 hours ago
Cost of downtown Knoxville Smokies stadium balloons to $114 million
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
Maryville man arrested after crashing car in Blount County chase
Maryville, TN4 days ago
Silent vigil for Lisa Edwards held outside of Fort Sanders Hospital
Knoxville, TN15 hours ago
13 charges for Kingsport woman after drug investigation
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
CCSD: Two Cocke County deputies injured during propane spill, evacuation order lifted
Parrottsville, TN4 days ago
Authorities looking for missing 80-year-old woman
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Knoxville restaurant fire put out by damaged waterline before firefighters arrive
Knoxville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy