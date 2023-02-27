Teen boy, 15, shot on Harlem street, 2 suspects sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for two suspects wanted in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on a Harlem street Sunday night, authorities said.

Just before 10 p.m., the teen was shot in the torso near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around, according to officials.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered a gun beneath a car near the scene, police said. It was not immediately clear whose weapon it was.

There have been no arrests made and two suspects are being sought early Monday, cops said.

An investigation remains ongoing.