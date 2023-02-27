Open in App
Fort Edward, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fort Edward traffic stop ends in drug arrest for three

By Michael Mahar,

7 days ago

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Fort Edward Thursday. Kane Fraiser (36, Whitehall), Tasha Graham (29, Vermont), and Mariah Simpson (27, Queensbury) each face charges.

On February 23, around 11:30 a.m., New York State Police pulled over a car on State Route 4 in Fort Edward for several vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say while interviewing Fraiser, who was identified as the driver, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. Fraiser, along with Graham and Simpson, who were passengers in the car, was taken into custody. Police say continued investigation uncovered several glass smoking devices with drug residue and controlled substances in the car.

Police also say Fraiser was in possession of controlled substances as well as multiple credit cards not named to him. They determined through further investigation that they were stolen. Police say Graham had controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and Simpson had controlled substances and an additional glass smoking device containing drug residue.

Frasier Charges:

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (two counts)
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
  • Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Graham Charges:

  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Simpson Charges:

  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)
  • Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
All three were taken to Granville State Police for processing. They were all issued appearance tickets returnable to the Fort Edward Town Court on March 14. Frasier and Graham were released. Simpson was taken to the South Glens Falls Police Department due to an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

