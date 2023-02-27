Palm Medical Centers Adds Business Development Officer to Accelerate Network Growth

Brandon Zeman, Corporate Business Development Officer at Palm Medical Centers (Photo: Business Wire)

Palm Medical Centers (“Palm”), an MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. (“MBF”) portfolio company and one of the largest and fastest growing independent primary care medical groups in Florida, announces it has hired Brandon Zeman as its Corporate Business Development Officer.

Brandon Zeman, Corporate Business Development Officer at Palm Medical Centers (Photo: Business Wire)

Zeman will report directly to the CEO and will be instrumental in executing on Palm’s value-based primary care growth strategy throughout Florida and expansion markets, focusing on M&A, de novo opportunities and provider partnerships.

“Brandon is a great addition to our executive team and will be a key player in Palm’s next phase of growth and innovation,” says Fowad Choudhry, CEO of Palm Medical Centers. “His extensive experience and amazing ability to develop and foster relationships is complementary to Palm’s goal of creating strategic alignment with new providers as we continue to broaden our footprint.”

For nearly a decade, Zeman has served in several strategic development, M&A, and financial roles, where he was meticulous in his research, due diligence, and analysis to drive corporate growth and success. Prior to joining Palm, he served as the Director of Business Development & Strategy at a private equity-backed fertility care platform where he oversaw and executed multiple high-profile acquisitions.

“I am thrilled to join the Palm team and to leverage my passion and experience to expand this network of best-in-class medical facilities,” says Zeman. “With the support of the talented leadership group, I am hitting the ground running to achieve our mission of rapid growth to offer our services to a wider range of patients.”

ABOUT PALM MEDICAL CENTERS

Founded in 2013, Palm Medical Centers is a provider of value-based, capitated primary care services with a focus on high-quality clinical outcomes, cost-effective care, and a patient-centric experience. Operating a network of 27 medical centers across six counties in Florida, Palm Medical Centers serves over 42,000 combined Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid patients under value-based contracts. Partnering with numerous managed care organizations, Palm Medical Centers offers comprehensive and integrated medical care to plan members with a focus on quality. In addition to primary care services, the company coordinates cardiology, dentistry, optometry, pediatrics, podiatry, psychiatry, and other specialist services. Palm Medical Centers continues to seek partnership opportunities with high quality providers in existing and new markets. For more information, please visit www.PalmMedicalCenters.com.

ABOUT MBF HEALTHCARE PARTNERS II, L.P.

MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. is a leading middle market healthcare private equity fund based in Coral Gables, Florida. Our strategy is to partner with exceptional management teams while leveraging MBF’s operating experience, domain segment knowledge, and tenured relationships to rapidly accelerate value creation. The partners of MBF have substantial operating experience in healthcare and have held senior management positions in both private and publicly traded healthcare companies. MBF principals have managed and helped build some of the nation’s most innovative and successful healthcare companies. The firm is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. For more information, please visit www.mbfhp.com.

