Bike Week 2023: Top 10 things to do in and around Daytona Beach

That rumbling sound you hear?

Yes, it’s the approach of Bike Week 2023 , when thousands of motorcycles and the people who love them will roll into Volusia and Flagler counties, as well as the rest of Central Florida for the 10-day event that officially runs from March 3-12.

If you’re wondering where everyone is headed, here’s a quick list of 10 popular Bike Week activities and destinations that will undoubtedly be packed throughout the event:

Main Street is still a must

Although Bike Week has expanded its footprint over the years into a regional event that reaches beyond Volusia County, the traditional Ground Zero is still Main Street in Daytona Beach, packed elbow-to-elbow and tailpipe-to-tailpipe with motorcycles, onlookers, street vendors, bands and unusual characters from the Main Street bridge to State Road A1A.

Another preview of Bike Week fun: Daytona Beach gears up for Bike Week 2023. Here are a few fun things to look forward to

More: Bike Week 2023: Big crowds, early arrivals expected in Daytona, Volusia and Flagler

A look at license plates from across the country on the rows of gleaming Harley-Davidsons that line the street is evidence of the event’s appeal.

A mondo swap meet

Need a part or accessory? A complete engine? Check out the thousands of items for sale or trade at the 45 th Annual Daytona Bike Week Swap Meet. It unfolds daily throughout Bike Week’s 10-day run in the expansive grounds at 1471 Tomoka Farms Road, just south of the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market.

Bike Week rolls into West Volusia

A bit of the Main Street vibe will be transplanted to the bustling downtown DeLand business district for the annual DeLand Bike Rally, unfolding from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Expect thousands of motorcycles to line Woodland Boulevard. There will be a midway with motorcycle-related merchandise, as well as music, beer and food. For the romantic, there also will be a group biker wedding ceremony.

Find solitude on the Ormond Loop

This famed 23-mile stretch from Birthplace of Speed Park to the Tomoka River basin is known for its lush canopies of live oaks and breathtaking ocean, river and marsh views.

A history lesson: Daytona Beach's Bike Week: A history of beer, bikes, cole slaw and 'rowdyism'

The trek, part of larger 30-mile-plus double loop, takes riders past an assortment of oceanfront beach parks along State Road A1A, as well as North Peninsula State Park, Highbridge Park, Bulow Creek State Park and the Fairchild Oak, Tomoka State Park, Tomoka Outpost and the Ormond Beach Historical Society.

It’s a nice respite from the Main Street crowds. Find details on this ride and other activities at officialbikeweek.com .

A nice spot for lunch

Even on a scenic ride, it’s nice to find a spot to stretch. When you’re ready for a break, the Tomoka Outpost at Tomoka State Park is offering daily “Riverfront Beer and Peanuts” along the banks of the Tomoka River. As the name suggests, it features ice cold beer (including two local craft beers) and peanuts while overlooking the Tomoka River, a prime spot to see manatees, dolphins, alligators and birds. Tomoka Outpost is closed Wednesdays, so plan your visit accordingly.

Old-school racing

Watch vintage century-old motorcycles take the turns at a blistering 90 mph at the Billy Lane & the Sons of Speed Racers event at New Smyrna Speedway. Advance tickets are just $20 for the all-day racing event that rolls from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Go Full-Throttle at Destination Daytona

Feast your eyes on an array of customized motorcycles competing for best-in-show and other prizes at the Full-Throttle Bike Week Bike Show at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Teddy Morse’s Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona at the intersection of I-95 and U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. Entries will be judged in categories that include baggers, trikes, custom/pro and antique, among other divisions.

Bikers, be blessed

Another annual Bike Week tradition continues with the Blessing of the Bikes event on Sunday, March 5, at the Leather & Lace Motorcycle Club Clubhouse at 574 Ariel Road in Edgewater. Gates open for the event at 9, with a free pancake breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. The blessing ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Flat Track racing at Daytona International Speedway

A week’s worth of motorcycle racing at the legendary track continues with Progressive American Flat Track races Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, at Daytona International Speedway. It’s the season-opening doubleheader of the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track championship featuring custom-built and production-based motorcycles reaching top speeds of 140 mph. For details, visit daytonainternationalspeedway.com

Bikes on the Boardwalk

Here’s yet another chance to gaze at gleaming, custom motorcycles at the 34 th Annual Boardwalk Classic Bike Show from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 10, along the landmark Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

Judges will award 59 trophies in 20 classes of motorcycles, including a $500 cash prize for best-in-show.

For more details and updates on these events and others, visit either officialbikeweek.com or daytonabikeweek.com .

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bike Week 2023: Top 10 things to do in and around Daytona Beach