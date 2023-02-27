The Courier Journal will no longer publish Dilbert: This is why

Editor's note:The Courier Journal will no longer publish the Dilbert comic strip effective Feb. 28. Recent discriminatory comments by the creator, Scott Adams, have influenced our decision to discontinue his comic. Those views do not align with our editorial or business values as an organization. At the Courier Journal, we lead with inclusion and equity, and strive to maintain a respectful environment for everyone across the diverse communities we serve. While we respect and encourage free speech, we will not provide a platform for individuals who counter our values.

Newspapers drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remarks

Numerous newspapers announced they will stop running the widely syndicated comic strip Dilbert after the creator described people who are Black as part of a "hate group" that white people should "get away" from.

Scott Adams, the creator of the strip that debuted in 1989 that pokes fun at office culture, received backlash from comments he made Wednesday on his YouTube channel "Real Coffee with Scott Adams."

As news organizations announced they were pulling the comic strip because of Adams' remarks, the comic strip creator continued to defend his remarks.

What did Scott Adams say?

The backlash against Adams began Wednesday when he referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It's OK to be white."

Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren't sure.

The Anti-Defamation League says the phrase was popularized in 2017 as a trolling campaign by members of the discussion forum 4chan but then began being used by some white supremacists.

Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a "hate group" or a "racist hate group" and said he would no longer "help Black Americans."

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said.

Other news organizations also did the same:

The Los Angeles Times said Saturday it would discontinue Dilbert Monday "in most editions", as it will last appear on March 12 since Sunday Comics are printed in advance.

said Saturday it would discontinue Dilbert Monday "in most editions", as it will last appear on March 12 since Sunday Comics are printed in advance. The New York Times said Sunday it would no longer be publishing the comic strip. Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for The New York Times, said the comic appeared only in the international print edition and not in the outlet's U.S. edition or online.

said Sunday it would no longer be publishing the comic strip. Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for The New York Times, said the comic appeared only in the international print edition and not in the outlet's U.S. edition or online. The Washington Post said Saturday it had “ceased publication" of Dilbert. A spokesperson said it was too late to stop the strip from running in upcoming print editions, including Sunday.

said Saturday it had “ceased publication" of Dilbert. A spokesperson said it was too late to stop the strip from running in upcoming print editions, including Sunday. The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and other publications that are part of Advance Local media announced they were pulling Dilbert. Chris Quinn, editor of The Plain Dealer, said it was "not a difficult decision" as the outlet is "not a home for those who espouse racism. "

other publications that are part of Advance Local media announced they were pulling Dilbert. Chris Quinn, editor of The Plain Dealer, said it was "not a difficult decision" as the outlet is "not a home for those who espouse racism. " The San Antonio Express-News, part of Hearst Newspapers, said Saturday it will drop the Dilbert comic strip, effective Monday, “because of hateful and discriminatory public comments by its creator.”

Scott Adams defends comments

In another episode of his online show Saturday, Adams said he had been making a point that “everyone should be treated as an individual” without discrimination and "you should absolutely be racist whenever it’s to your advantage."

"But you should also avoid any group that doesn’t respect you, even if there are people within the group who are fine,” Adams said.

Adams has also continued to defend his remarks on Twitter, noting that he was getting "canceled."

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.