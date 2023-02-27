Open in App
Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Feb. 27, 2023

By Citizen Staff,

7 days ago

The candidates for a special Virginia Senate election next month are set; Henrico Schools officials are planning additional resources for nine schools; the school board adopts new policies related to student health and approves the school calendar for 2023-24; a Henrico supervisor is charged after striking a cyclist while driving; another gun is stopped at Richmond International Airport.

