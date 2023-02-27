Good news, you won't need a flight to get Fazoli's in metro Phoenix. New location announced

On the heels of the first Arizona Fazoli's opening in Sky Harbor, owner and Kind Hospitality CEO, Nava Singam answered fans' calls for a location outside of the airport.

When Arizonans first found out about Fazoli's coming to metro Phoenix, there was an outpouring of excitement. However, when the location in the airport was announced, there were mixed reactions on Instagram ranging from: "I'd literally buy a plane ticket just to go if it's located post security" to "Boo! We need one we can go, one not at the airport. Hurry with the others :)"

It seems that the chain is wasting no time with expansion efforts. Singam told The Arizona Republic that he signed a lease for Fazoli's second location in Mesa.

Where is Fazoli's second metro Phoenix location?

The restaurant will open in Mesa Riverview, a shopping center in northwestern Mesa near Loop 202 and Dobson Road.

When will Fazoli's open in Mesa?

Singam estimates the Mesa location will open in the next six months.

What's on the menu?

Aside from some the fan favorite items, like the famous breadsticks, pizza, baked pasta, subs and salads, the Mesa Fazoli's will offer a special featuring multiple half-portioned pastas plus sliced pizzas, salad and a drink. Details: 953 N. Dobson Road, Mesa. fazolis.com and @fazolisitalian on Instagram.

