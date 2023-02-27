Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Valley 101: Find out what Arizona gained by being the home of Super Bowl 57

By Amanda Luberto, Arizona Republic,

7 days ago
For the first two weeks of February, Valley residents were inundated with Super Bowl festivities and Arizona was in the spotlight.

Downtown Phoenix and Glendale transformed as visitors came from all over. Scottsdale featured the Waste Management Open golf tournament as well as ESPN’s live show for the football game.

Metro Phoenix businesses and hotels prepared for tourists and travelers. And those tourists and travelers spent their money right here in Arizona.

For subscribers:Arizona short-term rentals caused few issues during Super Bowl. Was it a fluke or real progress?

But how much money did the state make by hosting the Super Bowl? Was it worth all of the funding that went into getting ready for all those people?

In this week's episode of Valley 101, a podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, we speak with experts to figure out what Arizona gained from being the home of Super Bowl 57.

Note: Valley 101 is intended to be heard. But we also offer a transcript of the episode script. There may be slight deviations from the podcast audio.

Comments / 0

