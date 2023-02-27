Open in App
Palestine, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creek

By Darby Good,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LANVw_0l17dnG000

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – Palestine Police said they found the body of a man on Sunday in a creek.

Ex-Wills Point ISD employee arrested after alleged indecency with child

Officials said they responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. in a wooded area off Highway 155 near Loop 256 after the landowner observed what appeared to be a body.

According to Palestine Police, the body was in “the later stages of decomposition” and detectives were able to locate an ID in the clothing. The man was 53-years-old from Tennessee and police said he was known to be homeless and living in the nearby woods.

“Right now, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but we are looking at all possibilities.” Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to contact family members and to confirm the identity. We will not release the identity until that is complete.”

An autopsy has been ordered and officials said the investigation is ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0l17dnG000

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Missing 80-year-old woman found safe in Middle Tennessee
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Indiana ex-con found in Belle Meade with pregnant teen
Nashville, TN4 days ago
At least 10 dead after severe storms lash the South and topple trees
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
POLICE: Jake’s Food Store in Jacksonville robbed, clerk assaulted
Jacksonville, TX4 hours ago
Tyler man sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash
Tyler, TX4 hours ago
Lindale reacts to false school threat, will see how they can improve safety
Lindale, TX59 minutes ago
Troup police looking for alleged truck chase driver
Troup, TX2 days ago
Lindale ISD given ‘all clear’ after called-in threat causes lockdown
Lindale, TX11 hours ago
TDOT: Traffic alert issued for Washington/Sullivan Co. routes
Kingsport, TN11 hours ago
Man in custody after standoff with SWAT at Smith County residence
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Overton ISD joins list of schools switching to 4-day school week
Overton, TX1 hour ago
Texas woman sentenced to 8 years for trafficking meth with kids in car
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
East Texans honor songwriter Townes Van Zandt
Ben Wheeler, TX23 hours ago
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits East Texas
Tyler, TX2 days ago
East Texas man arrested for allegedly having 15 pounds of suspected marijuana
Henderson, TX6 days ago
ON-CAMPUS POLICE: How East Texas schools are improving safety
Jacksonville, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy