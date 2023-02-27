Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Wabash Avenue reopened

By David Shepherd,

7 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update : As of 12:42 p.m. Monday, Vigo County Dispatch is reporting that this section of Wabash Avenue has been reopened to traffic.

Original : Drivers in Terre Haute are being asked to avoid Wabash Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets due to a water main break Monday morning.

No other information is available at this time.

We will update you when we get new information.

