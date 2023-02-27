Clear Spring’s Jacob Faith and Hancock’s Joslyn Foltz, both indoor track and field athletes, were voted The Herald-Mail’s Washington County Athletes of the Week for Feb. 20-25.

The voting was conducted online Monday morning through noon Thursday.

Faith, a sophomore, earned the boys honor with 53.31% of the vote (540 votes). He cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win the Class 1A state title in the high jump, breaking his own indoor school record.

Foltz, a senior, was the girls winner with 39.62% of the vote (422 votes). She won the Class 1A state title in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 33 feet, 7 1/2 inches.

The other girls nominees were Broadfording’s Abby Drier (basketball) and Boonsboro’s Adriana Moss (wrestling).

The other boys nominees were Boonsboro’s Eb Manhyia (basketball) and Smithsburg’s James Brashears (wrestling).

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Clear Spring’s Faith, Hancock’s Foltz voted Athletes of the Week