As it chases a Big 12 title, No. 19 Texas attempts to draw a crowd for '10K for 10K' game

On Monday, Texas will get a chance to claim the crown that has long been worn by the Baylor Bears.

The Baylor women topped the Big 12 standings in each of the past 12 years. But with two games left in the 2022-23 regular season, Texas (22-7, 13-3) is alone in first place in the Big 12 race. Only Oklahoma (22-5, 12-4) can conceivably catch the Longhorns.

Texas can secure a share of the conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament with a win on Monday evening. The Longhorns' opponent at Moody Center? Fittingly, it is Baylor (18-10, 9-7).

"(The players) know what it is. I don't need to bring it up," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. "We've got two games left in the regular season. We've got work to do. We have a lot on the line. I mean, you're talking about conference championships, you're talking about seedings. We have a lot at stake."

Ranked 19th in the Associated Press' poll, Texas is coming off of Saturday's defensive dismantling of No. 13 Oklahoma. Texas held Oklahoma to 45 points — its lowest score since the 2015-16 season — and a .273 shooting percentage. The Sooners have the No. 2 scoring offense in the country.

Offensively, Texas had five players score at least 10 points in the 67-45 win. Guard Shaylee Gonzales led the way with her 19 points while DeYona Gaston had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Point guard Rori Harmon distributed eight assists for the eighth time this season.

"This win is huge for us. I feel like it just adds more excitement to the game," Gonzales said during the postgame press conference. "We're super excited for our next game and hopefully we have a good practice and we're ready for the next game."

Oklahoma claimed a crowd of 10,127 at the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday afternoon. Texas is hoping for similar attendance numbers two days later.

Schaefer has pledged to donate $10,000 out of his own pockets to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program if 10,000 fans show up for Monday's game. As of Sunday afternoon, around 9,500 tickets had been sold.

This is the second straight year that Texas has hosted a "10K for 10K" game. The stakes are different, though.

While playing at the Erwin Center last season, Texas continually posted abysmal attendance numbers. The team's average crowd of 3,617 ranked 25th nationally. Schaefer introduced the "10K for 10K" concept as a way to drum up interest for his program and gather a large crowd for Joanne Allen-Taylor, Audrey Warren and Lauren Ebo's senior day.

For a 65-50 win over Oklahoma State on March 5, 2022, Texas announced a crowd of 12,506.

One year later at the Moody Center, Texas is averaging 5,545 fans. That makes Texas the 14th-best draw in the nation and a top-two attraction within the Big 12.

"I promise you when I looked at the attendance from the (Erwin Center), it was like around 2,000, 3,000 every game. Now when I look it's about like 5,000, 6,000, maybe 7,000 here and there," UT guard Rori Harmon said. "That just means everybody's putting in the effort to come support us and that just means a lot coming from the team and staff and everybody here."

After last year's "10K for 10K" game, Texas presented a check for $120,500 to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program. Included in that donation was Schaefer's $10,000 pledge and several additional contributions.

This time around, Texas plans on donating $140,000 if it reaches its 10,000-fan goal. Schaefer has received matching pledges from notable names like former UT president Bill Cunningham and Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte. The Twitter account that represents Bevo XV said this past Thursday that the mascot, Silver Spurs and the Spurs Alumni Association were "in for 80K."

Monday's game

Baylor (18-10) at No. 19 Texas (22-7, 13-3), 6 p.m., ESPN2, 105.3