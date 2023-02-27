Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Beach driving season starting soon for 2 islands at NC Outer Banks

By Rodney Overton,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8kBl_0l17bSst00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Beach driving season in a national park at the North Carolina Outer Banks is approaching soon.

While off-road driving is allowed year-round at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, there are limits at Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Starting on March 10, off-road vehicles will be allowed at Cape Lookout. A permit is required and is good for the entire year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSTqP_0l17bSst00
Vehicles parked along the shoreline at Cape Lookout National Seashore. (Photo from National Park Service)

The permit is needed for driving on the North Core Banks (Portsmouth Island) and South Core Banks (Davis Island), officials said. A printed copy of the permit must be carried in the vehicle while it is on an island.

Although year-round driving is allowed at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the times of driving at night are limited during some months because of nesting sea turtles.

Driving at Cape Lookout National Seashore lasts until the end of 2023. Vehicles must stay on the open beach or on officially marked trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BJfr_0l17bSst00
A truck that drove off the beach and off a trail damaged the dunes and the driver was given a citation at Cape Lookout National Seashore. (Photo from National Park Service)

Different permits are needed for driving at the two different national seashores.

Officials said four-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended however, two-wheel-drive vehicles are allowed if, “in your judgment, the vehicle is capable of off-road use in deep, soft sand.”

The permit can be purchased online .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Fire causes heavy damage at Virginia Beach amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blue Ridge Parkway most visited national park
Norfolk, VA14 hours ago
Police: Virginia Beach woman missing for nearly a week found safe
Virginia Beach, VA14 hours ago
Shots fired on Milpond Rd in Pasquotank
Norfolk, VA13 hours ago
CHOPPER 10 VIDEO: Fire consumes building on Hampton University campus
Hampton, VA4 hours ago
New traffic enforcement cameras planned for Suffolk
Suffolk, VA2 hours ago
'Kindred' selected as new name for former Tidewater Gardens Community
Norfolk, VA2 hours ago
4 displaced after house fire on Dabney Court in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 hours ago
Woman charged with arson following apartment fire in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA4 hours ago
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Upcoming public hearing to discuss proposed Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Project
Suffolk, VA7 hours ago
Man leads deputies on pursuit in Pasquotank
Norfolk, VA13 hours ago
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa joint headlining tour with stop in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA8 hours ago
Red Bull Quicksand race coming to Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA6 hours ago
Police search for suspects in double homicide on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA3 hours ago
What is your favorite small town? Three Virginia towns make the top ranks in family survey
Warrenton, VA3 days ago
Apartment fire on Palmetto Street in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Crews respond to fire inside Langley Air Force Base
Hampton, VA9 hours ago
Virginia Beach police officer charged with misdemeanor assault
Virginia Beach, VA2 hours ago
Missing woman in Norfolk found safe
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Police search for missing woman in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Portion of Jeanne St in VB closing over the weekend for emergency sewer repair
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Vacant apartment catches fire on Oakmont Drive in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy