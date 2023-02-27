OBITUARY: Jeffrey Glen Burgett

Jeffrey Glen Burgett, age 54, of Westmoreland, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

He was born July 8, 1968 to the late Raymond and Helen Burgett in Scottsville, KY.

He is survived by his companion of 22 years, Malene Perry; his children, Nikki (Robby) Wells, Kaitlin (Eddie) Pardo, Karagen (Mitchell) de Leusomme, Brandi (Will) Troutt, Lindsey Perry and Tori Perry; his grandchildren, Taylor Temple, Kaylee Wells, Avery Troutt, Kalani Birdsong, Gracelynn Perry, Bristol Troutt, and Everleigh Jones; his sister, Denise Burgett; as well as his best friend, John Teske.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Aelleigha Perry.

Funeral services for Mr. Burgett will be conducted on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 @ 1 PM from the chapel of Woodard Funeral Home with Bro. David Mitchell officiating. The family will receive visitors on Monday, February 27th from 12 PM-9 PM and again on Tuesday, February 28th from 9 AM-service time at 1 PM at Woodard Funeral Home. https://www.rwoodardfuneralhome.com

