Where are analysts ranking Joey Porter Jr. in mock drafts?

By Sam Dehring,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LS6fr_0l17ZrBK00

We are entering the week of the 2023 NFL Combine, which means that the draft is just a few short months away.

Penn State has had plenty of prospects come through State College, and it is no different this year.

Although offensive lineman Olu Fashanu made the surprising decision to go back to Penn State for the 2023 season, the Nittany Lions still have key prospects from both sides of the ball.

One notable player is Joey Porter Jr.

Of all the Penn State prospects we have seen mocked in the first round, Porter Jr. is the player we have seen the most, and it is clear to see why.

Porter Jr. would fit on a lot of NFL teams. The two that make the most sense, and we have seen him mocked to these teams plenty of times, would be the Steelers and the Lions.

So, where are all of the NFL Draft analysts currently mocking Joey Porter Jr.?

Let’s take a closer look.

NFL Network: Washington Commanders (16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DlAp_0l17ZrBK00 Syndication: York Daily Record

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network
has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Washington Commanders with the 16 th overall pick in the draft. The former Nittany Lion would team up with two former Penn State players (Tariq Castro-Fields and Troy Apke) in Washington's secondary. The Commanders are looking for their true number one cornerback, and with Porter Jr. being mocked throughout the first round and near the top of the draft class at corner, he would be a nice fit for the Commanders' secondary room.

CBS Sports: Detroit Lions (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zg6sX_0l17ZrBK00 Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Joey Porter Jr. mocked to the Detroit Lions with the 6 th overall pick. They took Jeff Okudah with the 3 rd overall pick in the 2019 draft, but he hasn't really lived up to his potential. The Lions bring in another focal point on their defense and a true number one cornerback in their secondary room in Porter Jr.

The Draft Network: Pittsburgh Steelers (17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwmbX_0l17ZrBK00 Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Here is one that many draft nuts want to see. Perhaps you could call it that "match-made-in-heaven" pick in terms landing spots for Joey Porter Jr. It certainly does make sense for both sides too. The Steelers have a strong defense, but they don't really have an identity in their cornerback room. That is where Porter Jr. comes in. His combination of physicality and athleticism will fit very well with the Steelers.

The Draft Wire: Pittsburgh Steelers (17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXV03_0l17ZrBK00 Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire and the Draft Network seem to think alike, sending Joey Porter Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 17 th overall pick in the draft.

Touchdown Wire: Seattle Seahawks (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N77oh_0l17ZrBK00 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire is one that we haven't really seen a ton, and that is Joey Porter Jr. to the Seattle Seahawks with the 5
th overall pick in the draft. The Seahawks took Tariq Wollen and Coby Bryant in last year's draft. Seattle surprised everyone and made the playoffs this past season, but will they address their cornerback position in the draft? But this time, as early as the first round? If so, Porter Jr. might be that player for them.

College Sports Wire: Philadelphia Eagles (10)

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) celebrate in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Conn of the College Sports Wire has Joey Porter Jr. mocked to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 10th overall pick in the draft. The Eagles are going to have some tough decisions to make, especially in their secondary room. Darius Slay isn't up until 2024, but it might be tough to keep him, and are they going to pay two cornerbacks over the next two years? CJ Gardner-Johnson is also set to become a free agent this offseason, and with the season he just had, it would be surprising for the Eagles to let him walk in free agency. James Bradbury is also a free agent this offseason, and it wouldn't be too surprising to see them move on from him and address their cornerback position early in the draft. If they do end up doing that, Porter Jr. would be a perfect fit for them.

1

1

