Open in App
Atascadero, CA
See more from this location?
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Big Mama

By Access Publishing,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbGau_0l17YbGj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEz9W_0l17YbGj00
Big Mama.

Gorgeous, six-year-old fluffy girl is looking for a new home

– Meet Big Mama, the Adoptable Pet of the Week. This gorgeous six-year-old fluffy girl is looking for her forever home.

Big Mama loves to be the center of attention and will meow and brush up against your legs until you give her full body strokes. Although she may come off as haughty, she is not above playing with a wand toy or stalking a fuzzy mouse. Big Mama is comfortable around kids and loves to curl up for a warm snuggle.

Accustomed to an indoor lifestyle, Big Mama would love to find her way back to a family who will share their love and affection with her. Anyone interested in adopting her can meet her today at Woods Atascadero.

If you are looking to add a furry friend to your household, be sure to check out the adoption options in your area.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paso Robles, CA newsLocal Paso Robles, CA
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Moose
Paso Robles, CA12 hours ago
Olive & Lavender Festival returns May 20
Paso Robles, CA12 hours ago
Oak tree collapses on corner of 10th Street in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Library hosting Pakistani tile-inspired felt coaster crafting event
Paso Robles, CA12 hours ago
New wine tasting room opens this week in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA12 hours ago
Library hosting, ‘Book Publishing 1-2-3’ workshop March 22
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Cambria Center for the Arts to present staged reading of ‘Kodachrome’
Cambria, CA2 days ago
Obituary of Maxine Rhyne Christie, 85
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Glass company donates windows, work to local homeless shelter
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Death notices for Jan. 21 – Feb. 28
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Applications open for home winemaking competition
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
More rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA10 hours ago
Third Boys & Girls Club opens in Paso Robles at charter school
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Obituary of Richard Peter Morgantini, 93
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Third annual Aviation Career Day returning to Estrella Warbirds Museum
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Train coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Joe Bonamassa coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Templeton Drama presenting Disney’s ‘High School Musical’
Templeton, CA2 days ago
Looking Back to 1932: Business group plans airport near Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Downtown parking program updates go into effect
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Middle school students featured in photography exhibit
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Local Superior Court branch to re-open for traffic arraignments, trials
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
High school hosting career fair April 4
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Kenneth Enney kicks off campaign for school board
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
SkillsUSA medalists moving on to state, national conferences
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Caltrans to begin Highway 1 street improvement project
Pismo Beach, CA4 days ago
League of Women Voters to moderate school board candidate forum
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy