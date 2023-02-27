King Charles's Coronation: Prince George May Play Major Role, Queen Consort Camilla May See Significant Title Change

King Charles III's coronation is near, and the plans for the event are now gradually emerging. Aside from Prince William, his firstborn, Prince George, will reportedly play a major role during the crowning, while Camilla, Queen Consort, may use a much more significant title.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Photo by Reuters

King Charles has reportedly lined up his first grandson for a "precedent-breaking role" in his coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The second in line to the throne will have a prominent official role along with Camilla, Queen Consort's grandchildren, uniting their families as a bold statement on the Firm's future.

The Sunday Times claimed the Wales kid, nine, might join his step-grandmother's five grandkids at the special event. Allegedly, the officials are now discussing the young future king's important role.

