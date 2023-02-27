King Charles's Coronation: Prince George May Play Major Role, Queen Consort Camilla May See Significant Title Change
7 days ago
King Charles III's coronation is near, and the plans for the event are now gradually emerging. Aside from Prince William, his firstborn, Prince George, will reportedly play a major role during the crowning, while Camilla, Queen Consort, may use a much more significant title.
King Charles has reportedly lined up his first grandson for a "precedent-breaking role" in his coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The second in line to the throne will have a prominent official role along with Camilla, Queen Consort's grandchildren, uniting their families as a bold statement on the Firm's future.
The Sunday Times claimed the Wales kid, nine, might join his step-grandmother's five grandkids at the special event. Allegedly, the officials are now discussing the young future king's important role.
