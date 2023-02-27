We need a better solution to fixed income and high utility rates

I read with interest Karen Smith’s letter to the editor regarding the high utility rates and the problems with being on a fixed income.

I came up with a solution years ago. It didn't stop the increases but made them easier to budget. I went back 12 months and got the amount I was being billed each month. And I made sure to include the summer months for Southern California Edison and the winter months for The Gas Company. I added these 12 values and divided by 12. This evens out the whole year.

I now ignore their bills they send me monthly but send them this calculated value each month. No great spikes or problems. Yes, they will keep raising the rates and you might have to pony up a little more on the last bill and recalculate the next year.

Just a warning: my Southern California Edison bill went from $115 a month to $205 a month from a year ago.

Neil Mahony, Cathedral City

While California suffered economic losses, COVID-19 policies saved lives

Dan Walter’s CalMatters commentary, “ COVID-19 effects in California ,” the highly-partisan rundown of the negative economic effects of Gov. Newsom's emergency orders, as enumerated by Walters, failed to mention that California's per capita death rate from COVID-19 was 254 people per 100,000, the 10th best of all 50 states in the U.S., according to Statista .

This is in stark contrast to a state such as Florida, which essentially stayed open throughout the pandemic under the regulations enacted by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and racked up 395 deaths per 100,000 people, ranking this state as 37th out of 50. While California may have suffered some economic losses due to the policies of Gov. Newsom, he also saved lives, which thankfully was his priority.

Franc Martarella, Rancho Mirage

Stop drugs from entering our country in the first place

Instead of throwing money to make a Narcan treatment over the counter for drug overdosers, why doesn't our government use taxpayer money to stop the drugs from coming into the United States in the first place? If we can put a man on the moon and provide lifetime financial security for past presidents, surely we have the financial wherewithal to stop the drugs from entering our country. As long as our government allows drugs into this country, there will continue to be a loss of lives. So, Uncle Sam, do your job!

Rita Lombard, Indio

The 'War on Drugs' is not as clear cut as Mr. Williams argues

Regarding Boyd Williams' Feb. 19 letter to the editor : Although Williams and I are in complete agreement on the importance of education to combat our fentanyl crisis, we are in complete disagreement on our historical "war on drugs.” Williams maintains that this war on morphine, marijuana, heroin, LSD, meth, cocaine and others has been ongoing since 1860.

The opposite is true: Morphine was considered a "wonder drug," as was heroin; the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937 was finally realizing income for the country; LSD, first synthesized in 1938, was a powerful psychological tool, prescribed to over 40,000 patients; meth was used by both Allies and Axis powers in WWII to keep troops awake; cocaine was extolled by the medical community and was sold over the counter until 1916.

For the record, I have never experimented with any of the above or any other illegal substance.

Gary Nash, Palm Desert

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: We need a better solution to fixed income and high utility rates