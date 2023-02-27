Open in App
Columbia, SC
The State

Man shot at apartment in Columbia, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

By Noah Feit,

7 days ago

There was a large law enforcement presence Sunday at an apartment in Columbia after a shooting .

A man was shot in an apartment in the area near the intersection of Bush River Road and Zimalcrest Drive , according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. That’s near Exit 108 on Interstate 26, about 2 miles from Broad River Road.

The man was taken to an area hospital with what the sheriff’s department called “a non life-threatening gunshot wound.” Further information on the man’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which processed the scene and is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip .

